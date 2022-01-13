Judith Myers

Mrs. Judith Ann “Judy” Myers, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Mrs. Myers was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Edgar Reese and Emma Mae Opal Reese.
She volunteered with the Carroll County Mentor Program, 4-H and was a member of Sunset Hills Ladies Golf Club and Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Judy had raised Arabian horses, enjoyed sewing having made and designed dancing costumes. Judy also loved her family, dog, Javy and enjoyed traveling the world.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Eugene “Bob” Myers; daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara Steinbrook (Jeffrey), of Indianapolis, Pamela Lonas (Michael), of Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren, Amy Gabler (Dennis), Brandon Steinbrook (Heather), and Shannon Enos (Zach) Michael R. Lonas and Jessica Lonas; great-grandchildren, Carter Steinbrook, Audra Gabler, Raegan Steinbrook and Porter Gabler.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Reese.
In accordance with her wishes her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later day.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
