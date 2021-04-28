Judith Johnson

Judith Ann (DeSantis) Johnson died peacefully at
home on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in the presence of family
and friends as was
her wish.
Judy was born on Nov. 6, 1942, in Paulsboro, New Jersey, the daughter of Anthony and Hazel (Milsted) DeSantis.
Judy graduated
from Woodbury High School in 1961 and worked at Columbia Records in Pitman, New Jersey, where she met and married Rodman Johnson,
of Bellmawr, New Jersey, in 1964. Together, they raised two sons, Ronald and Gregg, in Woodbury. Her family life led
to a lifetime of volunteerism where she was active in the Evergreen Avenue School’s PTA and
was always willing to serve as the “Room Mom” at the boys’ school. She was den mother for Cub Scouts, chief fundraiser for the boys’ sports teams and was known affectionately as the Cookie Mom and the Candy Mom.
The family relocated to Georgia in 1991 where she continued
to volunteer her
time and take on leadership roles whenever asked. Judy joined the Fairfield Women’s Club and eventually served two terms as president. She served many years as president of the Fairfield Women’s Bowling League and was a long-time member of the Ladies Golf Association.
Judy also served as a board member and president of the Timeshare Association within the Fairfield Community.
She and Rod loved traveling and toured the United States, Canada, and Europe. At the World Cup in France in 1998 they met a family from England and developed a close friendship
with many visits to
and from England.
When not traveling Judy and Rod enjoyed competing in team trivia with friends and her grandchildren. Judy was the “heart”
of the family and will be greatly missed by
all who knew her.
Judy was predeceased by her son, Gregg; her parents, Anthony and Hazel (Milsted) DeSantis; siblings, Elizabeth (DeSantis) DiFonzo, Anthony DeSantis, Gloria (DeSantis) Monahan, and John W DeSantis.
Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rodman; a son Ronald (Suzanne) Johnson; grandsons, Brett and Casey Johnson, and Austin James Johnson; granddaughters, Alexes (Johnson) Kemp, Victoria Johnson and Ashley Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Lilah Kemp and
Lofton Kemp; sisters, Joan (DeSantis) Castaldi, Shirley (DeSantis) Kish, Marlene “Bunny” (DeSantis) Phillips, a brother, Barry DeSantis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family 9:30 a.m.
to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave. in Woodbury. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, N.J.
Those desiring,
may make a contribution to
Tanner Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
