Judi E. Petty, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
She was born April 1, 1954, in Polk County, Georgia, daughter to the late Roy Earl Buttram and the late Mavor Jean Chandler Carnes. She received a 2-year degree from Carroll Technical College and worked for West Georgia College for numerous years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Shona Buttram; and brother, Chris Carnes.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell Petty of Carrollton; two sons, George Wendell Petty Jr. and Timothy Orion Petty and his wife, Kacie all of Carrollton; sister, Ginger and her husband, Tim Banner of Gainesville; and brothers, Tony and his wife Renita Carnes of Cedartown, Kent Buttram, Scott Buttram, and Tim Buttram all of Gainesville.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Stanley Paschal and Pastor James Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Stripling Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
