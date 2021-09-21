Juanita 'Louise' Duke

Juanita “Louise” Williams Duke, 80, of Banning, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
She was born on June 23, 1941, in Blakely, Georgia, daughter to the late Jason J. Williams and the late Veleta Mae Crockett Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel D. Duke; and sister, Shirley Cormell.
She is survived by her children, Lori and Robert Deems, of Lineville, Alabama, Tracy and Mary Beth Duke, of Banning, Georgia, and Bryan and Denise Duke, of Banning; stepson, Scotty and Marissa Duke, of Delano, Tennessee; sisters, Cecelia Buchanan, and her husband, Fred, of Whitesburg, and Bettye Taylor-Widener, and her husband, Don, of Blakely; brother, J.W. Williams, and his wife, Karene, of Whitesburg; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no service is planned at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
