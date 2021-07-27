Juan Ramon Batista Jr., 28, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.

According to Mr. Batista’s wishes he will be cremated following the services.

