Juan Ramon Batista Jr., 28, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
According to Mr. Batista’s wishes he will be cremated following the services.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
