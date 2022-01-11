Joyce Lewis Prater, 83, of Waco, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1938, in Haralson County, to the late Carl and Annie Bradley Lewis.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.L. Prater; two sisters, Darlene Lewis Pounds, and infant Miss Estelle Lewis; and two brothers, James Lewis and Curtis Lewis.
She is survived by one son, Brian Evan Prater, of Waco; one sister, Jane and J.L. Goldin of Waco;
along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joyce was a long-time employee of Hubbard Company in Bremen, until her retirement in 2002. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Waco, where she especially loved and looked forward to Vacation Bible School, the years she was able to be there.
She loved gardening, watching the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves, and spending time with family.
The family received friends on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Driver, Mr. Grant Turner, and the Rev. Chris Connell officiating and a graveside at the Waco Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Todd Jones. Serving as pallbearers will be Stanley Stanford, Danny Turner, Danny Robinson, Mark Ezzell, Kevin Cathcart and Jeff Jones.
