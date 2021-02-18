Joyce Estes Ogle,

86, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Monday, Feb. 15,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Friday, Feb. 19,

2021, from 1 p.m.

until 4 p.m. Private services and interment will be conducted at a later date.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville is in

charge of the arrangements 770-942-2311.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Ogle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.