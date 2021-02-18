Joyce Estes Ogle,
86, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Monday, Feb. 15,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Friday, Feb. 19,
2021, from 1 p.m.
until 4 p.m. Private services and interment will be conducted at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville is in
charge of the arrangements 770-942-2311.
