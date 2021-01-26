Joyce Lamb Hoag,

75, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on

Friday, Jan. 22,

2021.

The family

received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Sunday, Jan. 24,

2021. Funeral services will be conducted

on Tuesday, Jan. 26,

2021, at 11 a.m. from

the chapel of the

funeral home.

Interment will follow

at Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville is in

charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.

