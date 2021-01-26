Joyce Lamb Hoag,
75, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on
Friday, Jan. 22,
2021.
The family
received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Sunday, Jan. 24,
2021. Funeral services will be conducted
on Tuesday, Jan. 26,
2021, at 11 a.m. from
the chapel of the
funeral home.
Interment will follow
at Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville is in
charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
