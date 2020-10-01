Joyce “Joy” Carol Gross, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
A graveside service and inurnment will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 56567, Atlanta, Georgia 30343 or the Carroll County Alzheimer’s Support Group, P.O. Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
