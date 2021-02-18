Joyce Kaye Peed Coll, 71, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
