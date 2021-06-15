Funeral services for Joyce Pike Cantrell, 88, of Roanoke, will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Highway Congregational Methodist Church with the Rev. Jason Owens, the Rev. Tracy Cantrell and the Rev. Ryan Conger officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Mrs. Cantrell will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Wednesday.
Mrs. Cantrell died peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Cantrell was born on June 8, 1933, to Marvin and Katie Pike in Rock Mills. Joyce attended Rock Mills High School.
Shortly after, she met the love of her life, Morgan Cantrell, and was married for 67 years. Most of her time was spent raising her kids in Carrollton, Georgia.
After retiring and moving back to the Potash Ridge Community, Joyce attended the Highway Methodist Church where she was actively involved for over 30 years. Her joy was teaching her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids about Jesus and her Lord and Savior for over 58 years.
She enjoyed helping others in many ways, including singing with the elderly at Traylor’s Nursing Home, teaching Vacation Bible School, and many others.
Joyce enjoyed traveling with family all over the United States and abroad, but she always said, “The prettiest view was right here on Potash Ridge.”
Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Morgan Ronnie Cantrell; grandson, Johnny Eugene Cantrell Jr.; and brothers, Boyce Pike, Gene Pike and Billy Pike.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Emilie Cantrell; daughter, Joan Carter (Mike) of Carrollton; sons, Johnny Cantrell, Sr (Jane), of Florala, Teddy Joe Cantrell (Cindy), and Trey E. Cantrell (Wendy), both of Carrollton; sister, Shirley Smith, of Roanoke; sisters-in-law, Motis Pike, of Lincoln, Jane Pike, of Roanoke, Winnette Hitson (Herb), of Clem, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Kersey Cantrell (Nan), of Valley, Major Cantrell Jr., (Sherry), of Wadley, and Donnie Cantrell, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Kristin Parker (Drew), Kevin Cantrell (Katie), Chad Carter (Libby), Luke Carter, Wendy Herring (Daniel), Morgan Cantrell, Payton Cantrell, Katie Cantrell, Emory Cantrell, Amanda Cotton (Tom), Tiffany Robinson (Scott), and Brandon Merritt; and great-grandchildren, Ryan Parker, Jackson Parker, Caroline Parker, Addison Carter, Wyatt Carter, Colt Carter, Samuel Herring, Courtney Herring, Raylee Herring, Cameron Cantrell, Kaydenn Cantrell, Charley Cotton, Isabella Cotton, Daniel Robinson, Dawson Robinson and Braydon Cribb.
Pallbearers will be Chad Carter, Luke Carter, Emory Cantrell, Kevin Cantrell, Russ Williams and Danny Cantrell.
The family offers a special thank you to the staff of Encompass Hospice and Encompass Home Health and Wanda McDaniel as Mrs. Cantrell’s caregiver.
