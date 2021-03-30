Jossie Hite

Mrs. Jossie Jean Otwell Hite, 86, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Saturday evening, March 27, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1934, in Ranburne, Alabama, the daughter of the late Paul Lincoln Otwell and the late Edna Bell Brown Otwell.
She graduated from Whitesburg High School and spent her working career as an international operator with Playtex, retiring in 1997 with 36 years of service. She was a devoted member of Eastside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, John Henry “Johnny” Hite.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beatrice and Bill McKenzie, of Whitesburg; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Jennifer Hite, of Winston, Georgia; grandchildren, Brandy and Mark Taylor, Bridget and Mike Benton, Kevin and Heather Hite, and Kane Hite; great-grandchildren, Austin and Madison Horton, Michael Benton, Hunter Benton and Shannon Williams; and great-great-grandson, Cameron Drake Horton.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Gary Brown officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kevin Hite, Kane Hite, Austin Horton, Michael Benton, Hunter Benton and Ted Holloway. Cameron Horton will be seated as an honorary pallbearer. Interment will follow in Whitesburg City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
