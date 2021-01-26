Josie Bell

Mrs. Josie Marie Turpin Bell, 70, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
She was born March 17, 1950, in Coalfield, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Turpin and the late Lucille Turpin.
She was a seamstress, and she loved roses, especially yellow ones, and humming birds. She loved her church and was a faithful member of Lowell Congregational Holiness Church. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the delight of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by parents-in-law, Bill and Nadine Bell.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Mr. Fred Bell, of Franklin; children and their spouses, Cindy Orr (Allen), Laura Turpin, Freddy Bell (Stacy), Sally Hodges (Ray), Sarah Porritt (Daniel); siblings, Dorothy May, Faye Pride, Flossie Browning, Mossie Edwards, Bobby Turpin, Bud Turpin, and Frank Turpin; grandchildren, Blake Orr (Allison), Carlee Orr, Zechary Womack, Tate Bell (Chelsea), Mara Bell (Steven), Raylee Spencer, Skylar Brown, Julie Sprayberry, James Sprayberry, Jade Foster (Jimmy), and Savannah Porritt; great-grandchildren, Alan Burdick, Taytum Bell, Amelya Patterson, Alison Sprayberry, Charlotte Sprayberry, Emma Foster, and Ayden Foster; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Lowell Congregational Holiness Church with Pastor Charles Smith officiating. Eulogists will be Brenda Smith and Mr. Steve Jones. Music will be rendered by Bobbie Wimberly and Steve Jones. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Freddy Bell, Tate Bell, James Sprayberry, Daniel Porritt, Zechary Womack, Ray Hodges, and Jimmy Foster. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from noon until the time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
