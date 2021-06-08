Joshua Brock

Joshua Brandon “Josh” Brock, 40, of Carrollton, passed away recently.
Born on March 5, 1981, in Carroll County, Georgia, he was the son of Tony Brock and Valetta Rosenbalm Brock.
He was a welder by trade for more than 20 years.
He is survived by his mother, Valetta Rosenbalm Brock, of Carrollton; his father and stepmom, Tony and Debbie Brock, of Villa Rica; grandmother, Elsie Brock, of Carrollton; brothers, Davy and Ivie Brock, of Carrollton, and Lee and Tiffanie Allen, of Villa Rica; and six nephews.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Tommy Patterson officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
