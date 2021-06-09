Joshua Brandon “Josh” Brock, 40, of Carrollton, died recently.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel The family
will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
