Joshua Brandon “Josh” Brock, 40, of Carrollton, died recently.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel The family

will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.

