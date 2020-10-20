Ms. Josephine Kenton Pace, 82 of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Ms. Pace was

born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Oct. 25, 1937, the daughter

of the late Benton Pace and Mable Parker Pace. She was a retired school teacher having

taught in Japan, Germany and

Hawaii.

Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Arlene Pace,

of Bremen; cousins, David Parker,

Richard Parker, Rebecca Cannady; and numerous

friends she met throughout her teaching career.

She was preceded

in death by her parents, Benton

and Mable Pace.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Carrollton Nursing and Rehab as well as Traditions Health Hospice for their

love and care of Ms. Pace.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may

be made to Traditions Health, 497 Rome

St., Carrollton, GA 30117.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.