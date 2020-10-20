Ms. Josephine Kenton Pace, 82 of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Ms. Pace was
born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Oct. 25, 1937, the daughter
of the late Benton Pace and Mable Parker Pace. She was a retired school teacher having
taught in Japan, Germany and
Hawaii.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Arlene Pace,
of Bremen; cousins, David Parker,
Richard Parker, Rebecca Cannady; and numerous
friends she met throughout her teaching career.
She was preceded
in death by her parents, Benton
and Mable Pace.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Carrollton Nursing and Rehab as well as Traditions Health Hospice for their
love and care of Ms. Pace.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may
be made to Traditions Health, 497 Rome
St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
