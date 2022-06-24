Josephine Margaret Carroll, 84, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.
She was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Atlanta the daughter of the late Mr. Horace Wilson and the late Mrs. Willie Belle Woods. She was an avid traveler and loved visiting the beaches of Savannah and St. Augustine, Florida, with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Doris Brown, Addie Belle Jones and Margie Caufman.
Mrs. Carroll is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mr. William Carroll; son, Charles Robert Moore; sister, Leona Storey; brother, Frank Wilson; grandchildren, Matthew R. Moore and Charles W. Moore.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with the Rev. Mr. Joe Tanner officiating.
Interment will follow at a later date at Georgia National in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Southwest Christian Care in Mrs. Carroll’s Honor.
