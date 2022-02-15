Joseph Harold Washington, 75, of Villa Rica, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Following the visitation and in accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Light House Full Gospel Church.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.