Joseph Nathanael Rush, 43, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Draketown Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Draketown Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in Draketown Baptist Church Cemetery.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.