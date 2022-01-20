Joseph Nathanael Rush, 43, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Draketown Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Draketown Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in Draketown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Thursday, January 20, 2022
12:00PM-3:00PM
Jan 20
Funeral
Thursday, January 20, 2022
3:00PM
