Joseph Robinson

Mr. Joseph “Joe” Clayton Robinson, 43, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Joe was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on June 28, 1977, the son of Jerry Charles Robinson and Alice Clayton Robinson. He owned and operated Joe’s Landscaping, West Georgia Investigations and worked at KidsPeace. Joe was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Robinson; sons, Joseph Charles Robinson, Jerry Clayton Robinson, both of Carrollton; parents, Jerry and Alice Robinson, of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Jieming Robinson; aunt, Sue Brand of Carrollton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Teresa McGriff; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry Grady Robinson and Lona Gray Robinson; maternal grandparents, Charles Allen Clayton and Rena Witt Clayton.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 19, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Davis officiating and Mr. Wayne Garner giving remarks.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required for anyone who wishes to attend the visitation or service. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household.
A live stream of the service will be on Almon Funeral Home and Chapel Facebook page for those not able to attend.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
