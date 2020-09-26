Joseph Favors

Joseph E. Favors, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
He was born on March 8, 1941, in Carrollton, the son of the late John Henry Favors and the late Annie Bell Congress Favors. He retired from Georgia Power with over 40 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing. Survivors include children, Christy Favors and Jeremy Favors, both of Carrollton, and JoAnn Shanks of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters, Annie Harris, Mary Linda Hendrix, and Pamela Smith, all of Carrollton, and Sarah North of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Willie James Favors of Carrollton, and Bobby Favors of Stockbridge, Georgia, and five grandchildren.
Friends may pay their respect at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, Sept.29, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
