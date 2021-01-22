Jonnie 'Sue' Sticher

Mrs. Jonnie Sue Carden Sticher, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her residence in Sticherville, Georgia, (Hulett).
Sue was born in Villa Rica, Georgia, on Jan. 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Louis Carden and Louise Howell Carden.
She graduated from Villa Rica High School in 1958. Through the years she had worked with her brother in his business, Randy Carden Livestock, and especially enjoyed working along side her husband, Wendell Sticher with the family farm.
Jonnie Sue, or Nana, as her family affectionately called her, loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. Sue was a member of Cross Plains Christian Church for almost 60 years and also a member of the adult Sunday school class.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesse Wendell Sticher; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Buddy Thompson; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Terri Sticher, Jason and Kim Sticher, of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Carlton Boyd, of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Patty Carden, of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Syble Helms, of Austell, Georgia, Joyce Ward, of Duluth, Georgia, Larrue Hubbard, of Carrollton, Glenda (Doyle) Horton, Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren, Kelli Pate (Dustin), Franklin, Georgia, Jesse Sticher, of Carrollton, Rebecca Sue Sticher, of Carrollton, Lane Sticher, of Birmingham, Alabama, Molly Sue Thompson, of Carrollton, Natalie (Jonathan) McComb, of Fruithurst, Alabama, Emily Lewis (Brian), of Rockmart, Landon Thompson (Kayla), of Heflin, Alabama. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Robert Banks.
Her family finds solace in knowing that she celebrated her 81st birthday in Heaven.
In keeping with Jonnie Sue’s wishes, she will be cremated. A service is not planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made: In memory of Mrs. Jonnie Sue Sticher, Cross Plains Christian Church, 1356 Cross Plains Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
