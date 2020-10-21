Jonathan T. Sanders, 33, of Aiken, South Carolina, died on Oct. 14, 2020.
Celebration of life graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bibleway Church of Aiken at 120 Red Branch Road in Aiken. Interment will follow in the church yard cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Event Center at 5843 Redan Road in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
