Jonathan Cory Higgins, 40, of Rockmart, Georgia, and formerly of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021.
Jonathan was born on Aug. 6, 1981, in Roanoke, Alabama, to Randy and Sharon Higgins. He graduated from Woodland High School in 1999 and was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and was baptized by the Rev. Gus Young. He loved Auburn football, fishing, and fireworks. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph Merton and Mary Jean Brooks; his paternal grandparents, Robert Gerald and Irene Frances Higgins; his aunt, Elaine Todd; and his uncle, Dennis Higgins.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Sharon Higgins, of Rockmart; his sister, Jennifer Ballard (Bruce), of Rockmart; his brother, Justin Higgins (Allison Bradbary), of Ranburne, Alabama; his nephews, Chevy Ballard, Aren Higgins, and Andon Bradbary; and his niece, Katelyn Ballard.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. David Daniel will officiate.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jonathan’s memory to Woodland High School 24574 Hwy 48, Woodland, AL 36280.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
