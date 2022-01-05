Jonathan Caldwell

Jonathan Daniel Caldwell, 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 13, 1945, in Troup County, Georgia, the son of the late Bobby Gay Caldwell and the late Ada Mae Thompson Caldwell.
Jonathan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Then, for 30 years, worked as a butcher at the Piggly Wiggly in Bowdon.
In his spare time, Jonathan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing the bass guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy Caldwell, and Paul Caldwell; and brother-in-law, George Shapley.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Monica Holmes Caldwell; children, Brenda Deese, Kimberly Taylor, Sabrina Cargill, Tonya West, Timothy West, Authur West; sister, Bobbie Kate Shapley; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Tina Deese and the Rev. Dewey Digsby officiating. Interment will follow in the Lowell Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #143 rendering military honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.