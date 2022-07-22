Johnny Tyre Daniell, 77, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Carroll County, the son of the late J.C. Daniell and Sara Jones Daniell.
He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1962. After high school, he spent 23 years with the Carroll County School System teaching and coaching. All the while, Johnny worked with his dad at D&D Farms and became the president of the Cattleman’s Association. After his retirement, he moved to Montana, where he spent 17 years on his ranch. In 2010, he returned home to Carrollton. Aside from enjoying his work, he cherished the time he got to spend with his family. He found enjoyment in team roping, hunting, fishing, and golf. Johnny was a longtime and faithful member of Concord Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Melanie Robinson Daniell; daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Ricky Swales; stepsons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Jamie Robinson, John and Tiffany Robinson, and Scott and Tiffany Robinson; grandchildren, Cody Swales, Emma Swales, T.J. Robinson, John Austin Robinson, Anna Robinson, Ayla Robinson, Daniel Robinson, Dawson Robinson, Zander Robinson, and Jade Robinson; great-grandchild, John Dakota Robinson; sisters and brothers-in-law; Phyllis and Mack Skinner and Saralyn and Ronnie Burchfield; brother, Steve Daniell; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Hal Hamrick, Ronda and Joe Narde, and Robbie and Penny Williams.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Dave Chandler, Bro. Tommy Patterson, and the Rev. Franklin Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Breck Daniell performing the graveside service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
