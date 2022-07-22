Johnny Tyre Daniell

Johnny Tyre Daniell, 77, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by family.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Carroll County, the son of the late J.C. Daniell and Sara Jones Daniell.

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Sunday, July 24, 2022
11:00AM-2:30PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jul 24
Funeral
Sunday, July 24, 2022
3:00PM-4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
