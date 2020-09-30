Johnny Ray Morris, 67, of Bremen, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mr. Morris will be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest at a family cemetery in Heflin at a later date. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook/tribute wall at www.croft
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
