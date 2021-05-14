Mr. John “Johnny” West Fincher Jr., 80, of Douglasville, Georgia died Thursday, May 13, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Monday, May 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. Keith Stell officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to SouthWest Christian Hospice, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
