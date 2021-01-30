Mr. John “Johnny” Harvey Cantrell of Bremen, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Bremen, the son of John William “J.W.” and Hattie Jane Helton Cantrell on Aug. 2, 1925.
After graduating from Bremen High School, Johnny volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy as the quartermaster on LCT 831 and LCT 1350 in the Pacific Ocean. In 1945, at the war’s end, he returned to Bremen where he apprenticed as a jeweler and watchmaker with his older brother, Horace Cantrell. He then married Charlcie Bonner.
Upon Horace’s death, Johnny took ownership of Cantrell Jewelers where he and Charlcie worked until her death. He served as the president of the Georgia Jewelers Association. The store became a social center for friends and customers who enjoyed chatting and laughing. Johnny cherished having fun whether it was on the golf course or around a card table. He was a source of inspiration to his nieces and nephews, always with a joke to tell and a big smile on his face.
He is survived by two nephews, Steve Cantrell and Eddie Bonner, and by his dear friend and companion, Janice Nichols.
The family wishes to thank the city of Bremen for the kind acknowledgement of his military service and his devotion to the community.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation, and there will be a private funeral with military honors for only family and close friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. The Rev. Wayne Monroe will be officiating and music will be provided by Eddie Hulsey.
The family requests that flowers be omitted in lieu of donations to a favorite charity.
Please share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.