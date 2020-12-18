Johnny “Cowboy” Otis Byrd, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Viewing and funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton. His viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. and his funeral services will be at 1 p.m.
Upon his request he will be cremated after his service.
For the safety of the family and others, the family request that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and for the funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton, 770-832-
9059.
