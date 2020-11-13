Mr. Johnny Paul Alford, 69, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1950, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Hubert Houston Alford and the late Mrs. Mary Dorothy Gable Alford. Mr. Alford worked as a warehouse foreman for Americold. He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the guitar, watching westerns and college football. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Temple.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Alford was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Dawn Alford; his brother, Jimmy Houston Alford; and his sister, Wanda Kay Alford.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Mrs. Martha Jean Cole Alford, of Temple; his sister-in-law, Aletta Alford, of Tacoma, Washington; his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Roger Duggins, of Carrollton; his mother-in-law, Nellie Mae Cole, of Villa Rica; his nieces and nephews, Julie Duggins, of Carrollton, Brent Duggins, of Bremen, Candice and Dominic Korzecki, of Bradenton, Florida, Bobby and Heather Alford, of Brandon, Florida, Steve and Pearla Alford, of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Kathy and Robert McCarty-O’Hairt, of Tacoma; great nieces and nephews, Aiden Alford, Ryley Alford, Daphne Alford, Anthony Korzecki, Jonathan Hart and Christina McDowell; and his special “adopted daughter,” Supaporn Erjongmanee of Thailand.
Private inurnment will take place in Beulahland Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockmart, Georgia. The family will announce and conduct a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations in memory of Johnny Alford to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or https://www.canineassistants.org/honormemory-donation/.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
