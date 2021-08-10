Johnnie Ruth Harding Sinyard, 93, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
