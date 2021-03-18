Johnnie Ruth

Emory, 79, of Franklin, Georgia, died on Sunday, March 14,

2021.

Celebration of

life services will be

held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at

Mt. Carrie Baptist Church, 1464 Victory Road in Franklin. Interment will follow

at Stateline Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be

on Thursday, March

18, 2021, at the

church from 3 p.m.

to 7 p.m. with the

family receiving

friends from 5 p.m.

to 7 p.m.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

