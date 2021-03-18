Johnnie Ruth
Emory, 79, of Franklin, Georgia, died on Sunday, March 14,
2021.
Celebration of
life services will be
held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at
Mt. Carrie Baptist Church, 1464 Victory Road in Franklin. Interment will follow
at Stateline Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be
on Thursday, March
18, 2021, at the
church from 3 p.m.
to 7 p.m. with the
family receiving
friends from 5 p.m.
to 7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
