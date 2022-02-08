Johnnie Geiger Borders, 91, of Villa Rica, died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
