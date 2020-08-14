John David Wright died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Cole Wright, his brother, James Wright, and his parents Edgil and Mary Lou Wright.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Lynn (Phifer) Wright, of Whitesburg, Georgia; his son, David Wright, and his wife, Sarah, of Preston, Iowa; his daughter, Stephanie Beaver, and her husband, Chris of Newnan, Georgia; his stepdaughters, Sarah Carter of Carrollton, Chelsea Grasmeier, and her husband, Steven, of Villa Rica, and Emelie Blair and her husband, Joseph, of Carrollton, Georgia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan Adams, Ethan Beaver, Emma Beaver, Karadyn Wright, Grayson Beaver and Arin Blair; and his brother, Timothy Wright, and his wife, Dawn, of Warner Robins, Georgia.
David was born in Newnan on Feb. 14, 1955. He grew up in Newnan and Williard, Ohio. David was an Army veteran, and a vinyl siding and remodeling contractor. He was a lifelong hunter, fisherman and fur trapper.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan. The funeral service will be held in the McKoon Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 6 p.m. with Chaplain Ernest Bell officiating.
Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, or to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, www.ifcj.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.