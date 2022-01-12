John S. Vasta, 84, of Roopville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence, after a short illness.

He was preceded

in death by his parents, Sebastiano Vasta and Agatina Vasta.

He is survived

by his loving wife, Donna Doran, of Roopville; a son, Mark John Vasta; a daughter, Lisa Cleveland; son-in-law, Mark Andrew Cleveland; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Cleveland, of Nashua, New Hampshire; sister, Sarah Auclair and brother-in-law, Richard Auclair, of Westfield, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Linda Martin and brother-in-law, Bob Martin, of Denver, North Carolina.

John was known

for his love of animals. He rescued many throughout his life and leaves behind

his beloved three horses and two

dogs.

According to John’s wishes he was cremated, and a memorial service will be held in Nashua, New Hampshire.

