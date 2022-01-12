John S. Vasta, 84, of Roopville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence, after a short illness.
He was preceded
in death by his parents, Sebastiano Vasta and Agatina Vasta.
He is survived
by his loving wife, Donna Doran, of Roopville; a son, Mark John Vasta; a daughter, Lisa Cleveland; son-in-law, Mark Andrew Cleveland; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Cleveland, of Nashua, New Hampshire; sister, Sarah Auclair and brother-in-law, Richard Auclair, of Westfield, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Linda Martin and brother-in-law, Bob Martin, of Denver, North Carolina.
John was known
for his love of animals. He rescued many throughout his life and leaves behind
his beloved three horses and two
dogs.
According to John’s wishes he was cremated, and a memorial service will be held in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.