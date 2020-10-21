John 'Tom' Howson

John Thomas (Tom) Howson left this world on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
By this obituary you come to the conclusion that Tom is dead. Don’t believe it for a moment. He always said that he would be more alive at this moment than ever before.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1936, in Jacksonville, Florida, to his parents Earl and Ruth Howson. They are both deceased. He has a younger brother, Peter Howson who lives in Atlanta.
Tom was a devoted family man who loved his Lord and family. He was raised in the Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, but when he came to Carrollton in 1962, he became involved with the First United Methodist Church and was very active in the affairs of the church. He served as a lay pastor in the North Georgia Conference for 15 years, and always said these years were the most meaningful to him.
In 1961, he married Kay Weaver and at this moment have spent 55 years together. Two girls, Karen and Kathy became part of the family and have been the source of much joy to both Tom and Kay as is the two grandchildren, Henry and Abby.
Tom is an army veteran having served three years including a tour of duty in Korea. No bigger “Florida Gator” fan exists. He was part of the Southwire family for 37 years serving in a variety of capacities.
Tom was always grateful and proud for having been born an American with all the freedoms and opportunities this great country provides.
In accordance with his wishes, his remains will be cremated and a memorial service will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 4 p.m. Union Methodist Campground Church located at 186 Union Road, Waco, GA 30182. Food and fellowship will follow the service at the church. The family requests that food donations be brought there to the church.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
For those unable to attend the service, a recording of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
