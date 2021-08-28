John Storer

John H. Storer, Ph.D. of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.
John was born in December 1948 in Piqua, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard C. and Katherine (Lyons) Storer, and his brother Lowell D. Storer.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jill Hastings-Storer; and their son, Brandon H. Storer; his sister-in-law, Carol Storer, of Ludlow Falls, Ohio; and his in laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and foster children.
John was a 1966 graduate of Graham High School. He graduated with a B.S. in anthropology from Miami University of Ohio in 1970, and a Masters of education in counseling psychology and a Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the University of Missouri/Columbia in 1985.
Dr. Storer’s professional experiences included working as a child abuse investigator for Boone County Division of Family & Children Services, a certified addiction treatment counselor for Raleigh Hills Treatment Centers, an assistant professor and co-investigator for the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy’s Community Control of Hypertension Program in the Mississippi Delta, an assistant professor and researcher in the School of Health at Iowa State University, and the director of
the Office of Sponsored Operations and Special Projects
at University of
West Georgia in Carrollton.
After his retirement from UWG in 2010, Dr. Storer worked on remodeling foreclosure houses in order to create more affordable rental housing in Carroll County. John, with his wife Jill, served as foster parents for children and teens in West Georgia counties, as well as serving on the Board of Lakeside Preparatory School from 2003-2009.
John was a great cook of both gourmet and comfort food. He was an accomplished musician with eclectic tastes in jazz, rock, blue grass, and popular music. He played guitar, mandolin, harmonica, and ukelele.
Dr. Storer was diagnosed with multiple systems atrophy, a rare degenerative neurological disease for which no cure has been discovered. With the assistance of the Brain Support Network, Dr. Storer’s brain has been donated to neurological research at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.