John Davis Sewell, 52, was born on Oct. 16, 1968, and raised in Bremen, Georgia, As an adult he lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, with his second home in Watersound, Florida. John fought his battle with cancer successfully for many years but passed away on the evening of April 10, 2021.
“To know John Sewell was to love John Sewell,” says his beloved wife of 25 years, Kimberly Watson Sewell. “John was the ultimate optimist and the bright light in my day for 28 years.”
That notion rang true in his family life, his friendships, and his work life.
Kimberly and John shared full life filled with everlasting love and laughter. They enjoyed traveling together — and throughout John’s life, he traveled the world from the Holy Land to Japan, China, Africa, Europe and more. John never missed an Auburn football game, loved 1970s and early 1980s music, and engaged in both his Georgia and Florida communities.
John will be forever remembered for ‘loving big,’ for his passion for both
sets of parents, his siblings, in-laws, nieces, and nephews, as well as their adorable dogs.
John was known
for having no fear — from introducing himself to Secretary
of State Henry Kissinger and Anwar Sadat at 12 years old to the way he boldly stared terminal cancer in the face and beat the odds for more than a decade.
John Sewell had friends all over the United States and around the world, many thanks to his career. That engaging smile, that mischievous twinkle in his eye, and that infectious laugh
broke through boundaries no matter where he was.
His friends all
say, “If you don’t like John Sewell, something is wrong with you.”
Yet John’s greatest fan club dates back
to his hometown,
his lifelong crew of friends in Bremen.
No matter how far away they may have been, John made a point to connect. The ability to connect and relate is one of John’s many qualities that fueled his career success.
John Sewell was so proud to be a senior consultant in the Microsoft Cybersecurity practice. Being challenged
daily by his
colleagues and his clients energized
his excitement amongst the business travel and long hours. Recognized for his breakthrough work, John was even awarded a promotion from his hospital
room during his
final days. But the family is certain
John is now working for the ultimate employer of souls — and he is applying
his talents to his greater purpose in heaven.
John Sewell is survived by his wife, Kimberly, his father, Bill G. Sewell Sr. and his brother Bill Sewell Jr.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ann Davis Sewell and his wonderful sister, Mary Ethel Sewell Burns (Mikki).
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Wednesday, April 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The celebration
of John Sewell’s life will be at First Baptist Church of Bremen
on Thursday, April
15, 2021, at noon with the Rev. Herman Parker officiating and music by Music Minister Andy
Fowler, soloist Sharon Sewell and pianist Sue Ezzell. David Williams, Dr. Will Parrish, Pat Wilson, Jeff Leatherman,
Dean Driskell, Jim McCrory, Ross Norman and Steve Lewis will serve as pallbearers.
Graveside services will be held on April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Point Washington Cemetery, 1128 County Highway
395 North in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or Lynch Syndrome International, P.O. Box 19, Madison, Connecticut 06443.
Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
