Mr. John Robert Prothro age 74 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away October 17, 2022. Memorial Service will be conducted Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA 30117

