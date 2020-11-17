John Elliott Oliver
of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Nov. 12, 2020.
A socially distant celebration of life service is planned
for 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, outdoors at Hunter Memorial Park near the Sports Fields. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor John Oliver’s musical contributions to our world by visiting www.travisflatpicking.com. Here you may listen to his music and share a fond memory.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
