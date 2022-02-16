John Walter Norman, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1943, to the late Calloway Smith Norman and Leona Bivins Norman. He was their youngest son.
John spent his entire life in Carroll County and graduated as the first valedictorian of Central High School in 1960.
John chose to forgo his full ride scholarship to Auburn University and went to work to help his parents financially. He was employed by Southwire Company for 30 years. At the end of his career, he held dual positions as the Operations Manager for the Building Wire Plant and Manager for the Wood Products Division.
After retirement, John enjoyed casino trips with friends and his wife, Sue. In addition, he was an avid gardener, growing a variety of vegetables for family and friends. Later, as John became unable to travel and garden, bird watching became one of his passions. He took pride in keeping his bird feeders full and his daily visitors, especially the Cardinals, happy.
Mr. Norman was preceded in death by both his parents; his two brothers, Garris Lee Norman and Austin Duma Norman; and two of his nephews, Norman Hogan and Donald Hogan.
John’s surviving family includes his wife of 28 years, Zulema Norman; his daughter and son-in-law, Austina Leigh and Glenn Earle Harper Jr.; granddaughter, Quincy Sloane Harper; sister, Hilma Marlene Hogan; nephew, Jonathan Lamar Hogan and his wife, Ellen; his first wife, Fayeran Yarbrough Norman; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Glenn Harper and Quincy Harper providing the eulogy.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
