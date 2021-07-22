John Miller

John David Miller, 67, of Temple passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born in Temple on Sunday, July 11, 1954. Mr. Miller was the son of the late, James D. Miller and the late, Mildred (Webb) Miller.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Marie Miller, and by one grandson, Joseph Lambert.
Mr. Miller was a hard worker and never met a stranger. He owned and operated Miller Construction Company for over 40 years and also worked for IBEW Union 613 Atlanta.
In addition to his work in construction, Mr. Miller also served as a volunteer firefighter and as a corrections officer for Carroll County. He was known as a talented musician, playing the guitar for various Southern Gospel groups.
Survivors include his wife, Vanessa (Harper) Miller, of Temple; his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Shane Lambert, of Pensacola, Florida; his brother, Eddie Miller, of Temple; granddaughters, Amber Grace Lambert, Mackenzie Grace Lambert and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mr. Miller will be cremated.
Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Corky Addison officiating. Interment will follow at the Church at Carrollton Cemetery (formerly Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery).
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
The family will be accepting flowers for the service, however donations can also be made to the Special Olympics online at www.specialolympics.org or by mail at P.O. Box 490128 Atlanta, GA 30349. Please include “In Memory of John David Miller” in the memo section of your donation.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
