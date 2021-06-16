On Sunday, June 13, 2021, John Christian Meyer, loving son, brother, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 21 surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on Oct, 1, 1999, in Anniston, Alabama, to John and Terri Meyer. He attended Kennesaw State University studying mechanical engineering.
John had a passion for cars and all things mechanical. He loved to figure out how things worked and how to fix things. He spent the majority of his time doing what he loved, working on various car projects.
He was known for his quick wit, his genuine smile, and
his kind, compassionate spirit. He didn’t meet a stranger and made everyone he ever met feel like a long lost friend he’d known forever. He never hesitated to help someone in need.
Even throughout his cancer journey, he never slowed down and refused to let cancer rule his life.
John was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sammy Coker, and his grandmother, Irene Miller.
He is survived by his loving parents, John and Terri Meyer, his sister, Mikayla (Jess) Lapihuska, grandmother, Deena Coker, grandfather, John Miller, his pets, Alli and Dashel, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation in memory of John.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
