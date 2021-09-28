John Mengel

John Edward Mengel, 81, of Carrollton passed away from natural causes on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Born on Feb. 28, 1940, to Milton and Anne (Selle) Mengel, John spent his childhood in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Mumford High School. He completed graduate studies in Sculpture and Fine Art Casting at Cranbrook Academy of Art.
He was married to Carol (Forbes) Mengel, now deceased, and established the Mengel Art Foundry of Detroit, where he did bronze lost-wax casting of fine art and public sculptures.
In 1978, he moved his family and the foundry to Marietta, Georgia, and was active in the Atlanta art community. Examples of his masterful foundry work can be seen at many locations, including Brookgreen Gardens, South Carolina, Detroit public spaces and parks, at the Georgia capital and throughout downtown Atlanta. Many of these pieces are catalogued in the Smithsonian Museum of Art under his foundry mark (MAF).
John retired to Carrollton, Georgia, in 1994, where he restored a farmhouse and then built the unique house he resided in until his death. He was a strong advocate for his Hickory Level community, and he developed a handful of meaningful friendships that brought joy to his life and which centered around intellectual and political discussions that he savored so much.
Throughout his retirement years, when not tinkering away at a home project, John enjoyed traveling, visiting countries such as Spain and Morocco, and taking-in as many art museums and galleries as possible along the way. He also loved to gather with friends and family, engaging in interesting conversations while enjoying a good pizza with a glass of wine.
Survivors include his two daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Christopher Huff, of Carrollton and Cydney and John Hurtubise, of Interlachen, Florida; two grandsons, Pierce Huff, of Atlanta, Eugene Huff, of Atlanta.
Those who knew John are encouraged to mourn, celebrate, and honor him in ways that he would recommend. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please make contributions to either The Preservation Society, the ACLU, The Sierra Club, or any other charity that promotes the well-being of nature and humans alike. Planting a tree on his behalf would make him smile.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
