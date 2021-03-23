Mr. John Carlton Lancaster, 64, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born on February 15, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Johnson Marvin Lancaster and the late Mrs. Vivian Lord Lancaster.
He was a graduate of Sprayberry High School in Marietta and worked in computer support for Greenway Health in Carrollton. Mr. Lancaster was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lancaster was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Mrs. Susan Renfroe Lancaster of Villa Rica; his daughter, Kelli Lancaster, of Villa Rica; his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Kristi Lancaster of McDonough; his grandchildren, Addyson Grace Lancaster and Ansley Elizabeth Lancaster and his mother-in-law, Ruth Renfroe of Douglasville.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at noon at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Billy Godwin and Mr. Stanley Reeves officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of John Lancaster to Ephesus Baptist Church, General Fund, 8445 Ephesus Church Road, Villa Rica GA 30180.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
