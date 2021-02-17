John Harold Lamb, 90, of Winston, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at noon from Forest Lawn Cemetery in College Park with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Jesse Lamb. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in College Park.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund in Honor of Mr. Lamb.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.