John Horton

John Wayne Horton, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Dec. 05, 2020.
He was born on May 17, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Pat C. Horton and Pauline Marlow Horton. He drove a truck for Richard Reid Asphalt for a number of years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Morrow Horton; sisters, Linda Reid and Charlsie Lambert.
He is survived by his children, Sharon and Robert Parrish and Harold and Suzanne Horton, all of Carrollton; sisters, Melba and Charles Holloway, of Whitesburg, Martha Jean O’Neil and Joan Meigs, both of Carrollton; two granddaughters, Loren Mitchem and Courtney Horton; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Lee’s Chapel Church with the Rev. Harold Hamrick, the Rev. Wallace Graves, and the Rev. John Miles officiating. His body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Wilson, Justin Mitchem, Shane Bridges, Drew Whitehead, Victor Parrish and Bill Parrish. Honorary pallbearer will be
David Shelnutt. The family will receive friends at Lee’s Chapel Church on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain
6 feet apart from
those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
