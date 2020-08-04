John Wayne Durscher, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

A graveside and interment service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kings Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1916 South Highway 27, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 5
Viewing
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
11:00AM-4:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Aug 6
Graveside Service & Interment
Thursday, August 6, 2020
10:00AM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
