John Wayne Durscher, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
A graveside and interment service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kings Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1916 South Highway 27, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.