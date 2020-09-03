John Wesley Crowe, 78, of Carrollton, passed
away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Memorial in Kennesaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mollie Crowe; his brother, Keith Crowe; his sister, Betty Mitchell; his grandchild, Ryan Anderson; and his great-grandchild, Mishell Loudermilk.
He is survived by his daughters, Deliliah (Michael) Griffis of Winston, Bonnie (Wayne) Winkles of Villa Rica, and Tonya (Calvin) Barfield of Temple; son, John Timothy Farmer of Bremen; sisters, Brenda Mulkey of Hiawassee, Barbara Croy of Jasper, Donna Parker of Canton, Peggy Lorrens of Canton; brothers, Billy Crowe of Holly Springs and Jim Crowe of Canton; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crowe family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.